Truecaller for Android brings a new feature known as Spam Activity Indicator. It is facilitating the users by offering detailed statistics on a spammer when they tap on the profile of the caller in the Truecaller app. The official website is also providing a free number search and spammer statistics while the mobile app gets three new bits of information that include Spam Reports, Call Activity, and Peak Calling Hours in the new update.

Truecaller for Android Brings Spam Activity Indicator

Spam Activity Indicator is designed to deliver a safer and more efficient communication method. This new feature aims to enable Truecaller’s Android users to make an informed decision, before attending any call.

The app is showing three main trends Spam Reports, Call Activity, and Peak Calling Hours in the update. With the help of Spam Reports, users can see how many times a specific number has been marked as spam by Truecaller users. The Spam Reports section also shows a percentage, if this number has been increased or decreased.

With the help of Call Activity, users can see the number of calls a suspected caller has made recently. The statistics give the user an idea of whether to trust the caller or not. While the Peak Calling Hours feature, as the name suggests, highlights when the spam caller is most active.

Recommended Reading: Is Truecaller banned in Pakistan?