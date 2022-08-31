TrueCaller For iOS Updated With Better Spam Detection

Truecaller is arguably a blessing that identifies and warns you about robocalls, scammers, fraudsters, telemarketers, and other unwanted or unknown phone numbers. The point worth mentioning here is that TrueCaller iOS users have struggled to make the most out of it, considering its caller ID isn’t as good as Android. However, now things seem to change a bit as Truecaller has announced a major update for its iOS app. TrueCaller for iOS has introduced a number of new features, primarily better spam detection call identification.

TrueCaller for iOS Received An Update

The updated version of the Truecaller iOS app has resulted in 10 times better caller ID. It is a very good piece of info for Truecaller users. The company has improved the spam detection algorithm on iOS, which will now automatically update spam information for more accurate and updated caller ID and spam detection. It means that you can now identify an unknown while the phone is ringing, much like on Android.

The latest update has also improved the Search Extension, which lets people easily see who called from an unknown number if the call was missed. You can find this option under the info section of the number in your call logs and then you just have to “Share Contact” with Truecaller to identify it. Once identified, you can see it in the call logs, making it easier for you to identify the number in the future. Furthermore, the app has also got a visual makeover, which will help in quicker sign-ups and make it easier to navigate through the app.

The app has also introduced Caller ID Emojis:

A warning icon (🚨) for spammy numbers

A verified icon ( ✅) for safe numbers

A phone icon (📲) for calls from Android users

A search icon (🔎) for unidentified numbers

Truecaller has also revealed that its iOS app will soon get improved SMS filtering together with a redesigned number look-up widget, automatic blocking of top spammers, detailed stats on spam-marked numbers, and much more. So, let’s see what comes next.

