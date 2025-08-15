Trump Administration Eyes Intel Stake to Revive U.S. Chipmaking

Intel’s share price jumped again in after-hours trading Thursday after reports emerged that the Trump administration is in early talks to take a direct stake in the struggling chipmaker, a move that could blend industrial policy with political theater at a critical time for the U.S. semiconductor industry.

According to Bloomberg, the potential deal would inject government funds into Intel’s long-delayed Ohio “mega-fab” project, once hailed as a future crown jewel of American chip manufacturing but now postponed into the 2030s. The factory hub was supposed to help the U.S. reclaim ground lost to Asia in advanced semiconductor production, but cost overruns, construction delays, and shifting market conditions have dented its momentum.

From chip policy to CEO politics

The reported talks follow an unusually public clash between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Earlier this week, Trump called for Tan’s ouster, labeling him “highly CONFLICTED” due to his former leadership of Cadence Design Systems, a firm recently caught up in a Justice Department case over illegal sales to a Chinese military-linked university.

Just days later, Trump met with Tan in Washington. The reported stake discussions appear to have stemmed directly from that meeting, suggesting a sharp turn from confrontation to potential cooperation, at least for now.

A different kind of semiconductor rescue

While U.S. government support for chipmakers isn’t new, the CHIPS Act already provides subsidies and tax incentives; a direct equity stake would mark a more interventionist approach. Such a move could give Washington both financial leverage and a seat at the table in Intel’s strategic decision-making.

For Trump, the optics could serve multiple purposes: bolstering his “America First” manufacturing agenda, securing domestic supply chains against China’s rise, and projecting action in revitalizing U.S. industrial strength ahead of an election cycle.

Stock market reaction and investor calculus

Intel’s shares had already gained 7.38% during regular trading before climbing another 3.2% after the Bloomberg report broke. Investors appear to be betting that a government-backed Intel would face less financial risk in completing the Ohio project and possibly benefit from preferential treatment in federal contracts.

However, analysts warn that political entanglements could cut both ways. Government money comes with government influence.

If policy priorities shift or political disputes resurface, Intel could find itself caught between shareholder interests and national security mandates.

National security meets industrial ambition

The Ohio mega-fab’s significance extends beyond jobs and local economic development. In the global chip race, manufacturing capability is considered a pillar of national security, with Washington keen to reduce reliance on Taiwan and South Korea for cutting-edge processors.

If the stake deal goes through, it could signal a new phase of U.S. semiconductor strategy, one in which Washington is not just a regulator or subsidizer, but an active shareholder in the companies tasked with carrying out its tech ambitions.

Neither the White House nor Intel has confirmed the talks, though Intel has reiterated its “deep commitment to supporting President Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership”.

Whether that commitment turns into a cash-for-equity partnership could depend as much on political calculus as on production schedules, making Intel’s next chapter a rare intersection of chip fabrication, corporate governance, and electoral strategy.