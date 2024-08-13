Trump Lashes Out at Top Democrats in X Interview with Elon Musk
Former US President Donald Trump returned to social media platform X, just hours before his much-anticipated interview with Elon Musk. The campaigns for the US presidential elections are underway with fierce competition between Republican President-elect Trump and Democrat President-elect Kamala Haris. The interview was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, however, it was delayed for one hour reportedly due to technical difficulties.
It is pertinent to mention here that Trump also posted a video on X, reiterating his claim that the four criminal cases lodged against him are politically motivated. The video was followed by several more posts, hinting at a possible re-entry on X. This marks Trump’s first post on X since August 2023. In his last post, he appealed for donations and showed a mugshot taken at an Atlanta jail related to charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump’s reappearance on X comes at a crucial time in his campaign as his rival Kamala Harris, has recently closed the gap in opinion polls.
