Trump Lashes Out at Top Democrats in X Interview with Elon Musk

Former US President Donald Trump returned to social media platform X, just hours before his much-anticipated interview with Elon Musk. The campaigns for the US presidential elections are underway with fierce competition between Republican President-elect Trump and Democrat President-elect Kamala Haris. The interview was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, however, it was delayed for one hour reportedly due to technical difficulties.

During the interview on X, Donald Trump criticized top Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris. Moreover, he also declared North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin as “vicious and smart.” The political analysts have termed the interview a strategic move for Trump’s campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that Trump also posted a video on X, reiterating his claim that the four criminal cases lodged against him are politically motivated. The video was followed by several more posts, hinting at a possible re-entry on X. This marks Trump’s first post on X since August 2023. In his last post, he appealed for donations and showed a mugshot taken at an Atlanta jail related to charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump’s reappearance on X comes at a crucial time in his campaign as his rival Kamala Harris, has recently closed the gap in opinion polls.

Also read:

How To Delete Your Old Social Media Posts?