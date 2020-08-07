Trump gives executive order to ban Tiktok and Wechat

Earlier this week President Donald Trump vowed to block TikTok until a US corporation acquires the China-based application. He enshrined the challenge in an executive order on Thursday, declaring mass use of Chinese apps a ‘public emergency’.

Trump released two signing statements targeting China-based TikTok and WeChat messaging app late Thursday, citing national security issues in a sweeping move that could bar businesses from doing any business in the U.S.

All exchanges between TikTok ‘s holding corporation, ByteDance and U.S. residents will be banned under the regulation, which takes effect under 45 days, for reasons of national security.

In fact, analysts advised that the injunction was likely to mean that the viral video site could no longer accept ads from American businesses and that the app could be banned from the app stores of Apple and Google.

“The U.S. will be reimbursed or paid, since they have none without the U.S. The president added: It is like the landlord-tenant a little bit. The occupant will not have anything, without a mortgage. So they pay what is referred to as key money or they pay something”, Trump stated.

This data collection affects to enable the Chinese Communist Party to access the personal and proprietary information of Americans potentially enabling China to track federal employees and contractors’ locations, build personal information files for blackmail, and conduct corporate spying.

TikTok has repeatedly refuted that, and claims it stores U.S. consumer records in the U.S. But in the past week Trump has tried to pressure the company by threatening to ban it and winding up apparently promising to let Microsoft purchase it, provided a sale happens quickly.