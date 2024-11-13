Trump Prioritizes Stopping TikTok Ban in the U.S. Starting 2025

Trump’s Plans to Stop the 2025 U.S. TikTok Ban

TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps worldwide and a favorite among U.S. users, is facing a potential ban starting in early 2025. The decision stems from bipartisan concerns over data security and TikTok’s ties to China, with a law passed in April mandating that the app secure new, non-Chinese ownership by January or lose access to U.S. users. However, a new report indicates that President-elect Donald Trump is focused on stopping this ban from going into effect, marking a significant policy shift from his earlier stance on the app.

Trump’s Shift on TikTok

During his first term, President Trump viewed TikTok with skepticism, citing national security concerns over its ownership by ByteDance, a Chinese company. His administration made several attempts to force TikTok’s sale to a U.S.-based company and even threatened a ban. However, this latest development indicates a different approach. According to reporting by The Washington Post, people familiar with Trump’s views on the matter have shared that he now intends to prevent the ban if possible. This shift aligns with promises he made on the campaign trail, where he stated that he would “save TikTok” if elected.

One source in particular, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, expressed a view that supports TikTok’s continued presence in the U.S. “There are many ways to hold China to account outside alienating 180 million U.S. users each month,” she remarked. This statement reflects the complexities of enforcing a ban on such a widely used app, which is now an integral part of American pop culture, education, and commerce. With millions of users relying on TikTok for entertainment, connection, and business, Conway’s comments highlight the economic and social impact such a ban could have.

The Current Ban Timeline and Potential Actions

According to the law passed in April and signed by President Biden, TikTok’s ban would be enacted in January if ByteDance has not divested its stake in the app by then. Trump, expected to take office shortly after the ban’s scheduled enforcement, may face the choice of intervening before the ban goes into effect or reversing it through legislative or executive action once in office. However, specific plans or strategies from Trump’s camp to prevent the ban have not yet been disclosed, leaving open questions about how his administration would approach reversing bipartisan legislation.

With a likely GOP majority in Congress, Trump may have greater leverage to address the ban legislatively. However, the bipartisan nature of the concerns over TikTok’s data security may complicate efforts to block the enforcement of this new law. Security concerns and data privacy issues are prominent topics in the U.S.-China relationship, and some officials believe that TikTok’s influence and data collection methods pose potential risks.

What’s Next for TikTok and Its U.S. Users?

While President-elect Trump’s stated intent to stop the ban offers TikTok a glimmer of hope, the app’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain. TikTok’s 180 million American users and its substantial influence make this a highly visible policy issue for the incoming administration. If Trump successfully halts or delays the ban, it could set a precedent for how digital platforms tied to foreign companies are regulated in the U.S., signaling a shift in tech and foreign policy amid the complex digital landscape.