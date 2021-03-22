Trump reportedly plans to launch new social media platform

The rumors surfacing around about former President Donald Trump who reportedly planning on returning to social media with his own network in the upcoming years.

After being kicked off of Facebook and Twitter, former U.S president hinted that he would start his own social network, and it now appears that those plans are coming to fruition.

“I think we’ll see President Trump returning to social media with his own platform in maybe two or three months. I think this will be the hottest ticket in social media,” says advisor to Donald trump, Miller Jason.

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) March 21, 2021

If the program goes ahead as planned, conservatives who think mainstream social networks are biased against right-wing ideas may find it appealing. Parler and Me are two alternatives. As some conservative supporters seek platforms with little to no moderation, we’ve seen an influx of new users, he added.

Since the ban, former U.S president, who was once known for tweeting hundreds of times per day, has turned to issuing brief statements through his office that sound like tweets, particularly when they’re shared on the platform by reporters and political advisors.

Twitter repeatedly left up Trump posts that violated its laws against abusive behavior or glorifying violence, claiming that it was in the public interest to do so.

Trump might have to rely on smaller or international tech partners, and there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to scale to the levels Trump anticipates.