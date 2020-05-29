Trump Signs Executive Order To Shut Social Media Companies

On Thursday, President Donald Trump released an executive order punishing tech giant such as Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as the key Internet legislation that provides them with broad legal protections for content shared by users.

Donald Trump, vowed to control social networking sites after a fact-checking sticker was added to the former’s tweets by Twitter alleging that mail-in ballots would lead to vote rigging. Trump directly listed Twitter and accused the site of meddling with the presidential elections 2020 set to be held later this year in November.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The new uproar erupted when Trump first added fact-check links to his posts. The outlines of the order have not been released, so it is uncertain what legislative actions the president will take without Congress passing new legislation. White House officials gave no additional information on what is intended to be signed on Thursday in the executive order.

Under section 230, online providers have broad protection from responsibility for the material uploaded on their websites by their customers. The proposed order will open the way for the Department of Commerce and the Federal Communications Commission to reinterpret the legislation and require the Federal Trade Commission to develop a tool for the users.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News, Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, stated suppressing a social media site would not be the “best reaction” for a censorship-inquired country. Fox said on Thursday it would be playing his full interview with Mr Zuckerberg.

In the other hand, White House Spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, has said that President Trump will shortly sign an executive order on social media firms, indicating that a wide variety of restrictions will be in effect for the tech giants.