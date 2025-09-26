Trump Signs TikTok Deal Valued at $14B as Concerns Over Chinese Role Persist

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, approving the long-debated sale of TikTok’s American operations, which is valued at approximately $14 billion. The announcement, however, left key details unclear, particularly regarding the platform’s prized algorithm and the continued influence of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The order delays until January 20 the enforcement of a 2024 law requiring TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest U.S. assets or face a nationwide ban. Trump said the deal would ensure TikTok remains operational in the U.S. while meeting data security requirements. “This is going to be American-operated all the way,” he told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping had signalled approval of the plan during recent talks.

Under the restructuring, a joint venture, backed by Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, will own nearly half of TikTok U.S., while existing ByteDance shareholders will control around 30%. ByteDance itself is expected to retain under 20%, in line with the divestment law. The company will also nominate one of seven board members, with the remaining six appointed by U.S. investors.

Yet the $14 billion valuation, cited by Vice President JD Vance, has raised eyebrows. Analysts had previously pegged TikTok’s U.S. operations between $30 billion and $40 billion without the algorithm. ByteDance, meanwhile, recently valued itself at more than $330 billion through a share buyback plan.

Chinese media painted a different picture of the agreement, reporting that ByteDance would continue to play a significant role by setting up a new U.S. unit responsible for e-commerce, branding, and links with international operations. This has fuelled concerns in Washington over whether the deal represents a “clean break” from Beijing.

Security remains the most sensitive issue. Trump’s order states the recommendation algorithm will be retrained and monitored by U.S. security partners, but legal experts say it remains unclear how much control ByteDance will retain. “The problem is that the president has certified the deal, but he has not provided a lot of information on the algorithm,” noted Alan Rozenshtein, professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Republican lawmakers have also pressed for clarity. “As the details are finalized, we must ensure this deal protects American users from the influence and surveillance of CCP-aligned groups,” said Representatives Brett Guthrie, Gus Bilirakis and Richard Hudson in a joint statement.

TikTok, with more than 170 million U.S. users, has become a cultural force — and a political one. Trump himself has credited the platform with boosting his re-election campaign last year, where he maintains over 15 million followers.

For now, the executive order signals progress, but the structure of the new TikTok U.S., its reliance on ByteDance’s technology, and the true scope of American control remain unresolved.

