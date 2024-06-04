Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a UFC event and made a bold promise to end the ongoing Gaza war. The event took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where Trump was met with a standing ovation from the crowd on Saturday night. He addressed the audience during the highly anticipated match between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Trump’s comments came during a conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former mixed martial artist from Russia. Nurmagomedov expressed his hope that Trump could end the conflict in Gaza, to which Trump responded confidently, “We will stop it. I will stop the war.” This statement drew cheers from the audience, showcasing Trump’s influence and the crowd’s support for his bold promise.

Trump Vows to End Gaza War During Surprise UFC Appearance

This unexpected appearance and statement by Trump come against the backdrop of his legal battles. The former president recently found guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying documents to cover up a payment made to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. Despite these legal issues, Trump remains a significant figure in American politics, and his statements continue to draw substantial attention.

Trump’s comments on Gaza follow a recent proposal by current US President Joe Biden, who suggested a new three-stage ceasefire agreement. Biden’s plan aims to establish a truce with Hamas and facilitate the return of Israeli hostages. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the tragic loss of over 36,000 lives, including many children and women, following a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and led to more than 250 hostages being taken.

The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile and complex, with international efforts continuing to seek a resolution. Trump’s promise to end the conflict adds another layer of intrigue and controversy to the already tense and multifaceted situation. His bold statement at the UFC event indicates his continued interest and involvement in major global issues, despite his ongoing legal challenges and the contentious nature of his previous presidency.

As the conflict persists, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution. Trump’s pledge to stop the war in Gaza is a reminder of his influence and the polarizing effect he has on both domestic and global stages. The former president’s remarks, made in a rather unexpected setting, highlight the intersection of politics, sports, and international relations, underscoring the unpredictable nature of Trump’s public engagements and statements.