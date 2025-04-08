In a move that has sparked serious debate about freedom of expression and digital privacy, U.S. immigration authorities have revoked the F-1 student visas of several international students, including three current students and two recent graduates from Harvard University. The decision comes amid growing efforts by Trump’s AI app, which monitors and revokes international student visas allegedly involved in pro-Palestine activism — particularly through their online activities.

According to reports from The Harvard Crimson, the visa cancellations were discovered during a routine audit of student records. While Harvard’s International Office confirmed the revocations. The authorities did not inform the exact reasons. However, the affected students appear to have been targeted for their social media activity — including actions as minor as liking or sharing posts related to protests or political opinions.

Freedom of Speech at Risk: Trump’s AI App Revokes Student Visas Over Social Media Support for Palestine

This crackdown coincides with the introduction of a new artificial intelligence-powered app, reportedly championed by Donald Trump, named “Catch and Revoke.” The app tracks international students’ online behavior. It flags individuals who appear to support groups labeled as terrorist organizations or those who participate in activism deemed a security risk. The system can automatically initiate steps to cancel a student’s visa if it flags them.

U.S. officials claim that this system has already led to the cancellation of over 300 visas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked, “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa.” He added that many of these students were supporting Hamas or similar banned organizations. However, authorities have not filed formal charges against most of them, and they have denied many the opportunity to defend themselves.

The consequences of losing an F-1 visa are severe. Students immediately fall out of legal immigration status, which could result in deportation, fines, or long-term bans from reentering the United States. Several universities, including Stanford, the University of California system, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, have reported similar incidents, with dozens of students losing their legal status. Most institutions have chosen not to reveal names or specific cases, citing privacy concerns, though some have provided legal assistance to the affected students.

The implementation of the “Catch and Revoke” app has ignited a broader conversation about the boundaries of free speech, especially for international students in the U.S. Critics argue that penalizing individuals for simply expressing political views — even non-violent ones — on social media violates fundamental democratic principles.

This situation highlights a growing tension between national security concerns and the right to freedom of expression. The use of AI to automatically monitor and punish political expression raises serious ethical and legal questions. Many believe that this approach could lead to a chilling effect, where students refrain from any form of political engagement out of fear of deportation.

As the U.S. continues to expand digital surveillance under the guise of security, concerns about student rights, transparency, and due process are becoming more urgent than ever.