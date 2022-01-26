Former U.S President Trump’s inaccessible new social media platform Truth Social is reaching out to internet influencers asking them to “reserve their spots” for when it launches in February or March.

In an email to influencers obtained by Axios, a representative on behalf of Truth Social’s VIP department named “Ana” asks if those influencers would like to “reserve” their “preferred username for when we launch in late February/early March.”

Trump’s Social Media Platform Asks Influencers to Reserve their Spots

See Also: Trump reportedly plans to launch the new social media platform

The email address used to reach out to influencers appears to be working, although there was no response to an email inquiry from Axios. Truth Social did not respond to the request for comment. The contact number has a Palm Beach County area code and is a dead number.

Jacobowitz, a food-based blogger and internet personality, confirmed that he had been contacted by the email address noted by Axios. Rumble, YouTube rival, announced earlier this year it would partner with Truth Social to provide infrastructure for the new app. While Truth Social has yet to reveal many details about its inner workings, the platform has been working to get up and running in the months ahead.

Check Also: Mark Zuckerberg Bans Donald Trump From Facebook Till 2023