Truth Behind Maryam Nawaz & Uzma Kardar’s Viral Encounter

Uzma Kardar Clarifies Viral Video of Maryam Nawaz Ignoring Her

Maryam Nawaz became the country’s first woman chief minister after her success in the general elections in the country. Recently, Maryam Nawaz and Uzma Kardar’s viral video surfaced online. In the viral video, Maryam Nawaz is seen taking Uzma’s hand off her shoulder. Many people claim that Maryam showed quite rude behavior when Uzma was greeting her. However, Kardar herself clarified the situation in a video statement hours later. She stated:

“Maryam pushed her hand away because her “hands were oily”. I was having breakfast, eating halwa puri, in the morning and Maraym Sahiba came from the backside and said salam so I became emotional. I got up and hugged Maryam to greet her in an emotional rush. However, it slipped off my mind that my hands were “greasy” with the oil from the breakfast I was having. I should have been careful.”

Uzma then requested people to stop doing such “useless” things and have some respect for others. According to her, people shouldn’t have shared the short video clip on social media criticizing Maryam. She further said that she has never got as much respect as she received from Maryam. It was a simple misunderstanding and not a sign of any intentional disrespect.