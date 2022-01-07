Truth Social App is All Set to be Launched on 21st of February

After the ban of Donald Trump from the social media platforms, Truth Social, which is from the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is all set to be launched on the 21st of February. This news is confirmed from an Apple Inc App Store listing.

The Truth Social app is an alternative to Twitter, and it will be available for pre-order before it gets launched on the US President’s Day holiday. According to the released pics the app like Twitter the app will offer features like following other people and trending topics.

On January 6th, Joe Bidden while marking the 1 year of the attack, said that Trumps false claims could unravel the rule of law and subvert future elections.

Last year the former president encouraged his supporters to participate in attacks against the US Capitol on unsubstantial allegations of fraud in 2020 presidential election, resulting in the ban of Donald Trump from Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Twitter. The Truth Social app launch is scheduled date comes after 13 months of the ban.

According to the company website the launch of the app will be in 3-stages. The first stage is the launch of the app. The second stage will be subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+ with entertainment, news and podcasts. A November investor presentation indicated that TMTG also wants to launch a podcast network.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in October 2021 agreed to merge with the blank-check firm at a valuation of $875m. The Democratic US senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, Gary Gensler, last month to investigate the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws around disclosure. The SEC has declined to comment on whether it plans any action. This acquisition deal faces regulatory risk.

The former President’s supporters and retail investors have great confidence that Trump’s popularity with his Republican political base will translate into commercial runaway success.

