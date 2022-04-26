TSMC Might Earn About $17 Billion from Apple This Year  

As many of you are aware, TSMC is the world’s biggest independent foundry, and its largest customer is, unsurprisingly, Apple. Apple already accounts for a quarter of TSMC’s sales, which is expected to rise to a quarter by 2021. iPhone and Apple Silicon orders are expected to expand by $4 billion.

TSMC will Make a Lot of Revenue in 2022

Given the worldwide chip shortage, Apple supplier and manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently posted higher-than-expected earnings. Although the business warned of weakening demand, recent supply chain projections show that TSMC will receive a 23.36 percent increase in revenue from Apple.

According to Digitimes, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to get $17.06 billion from Apple in 2022. In comparison, the figure for 2021 is $13.83 billion. The A16 Bionic processor, which will be utilized in some of the future iPhone 14 series, notably the Pro variants, could be one of the chips supplied.

Last month, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be driven by the latest 4nm A16 Bionic chipset. At the same time, the rest of the non-Pro models would stay with the A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone SE 3. According to Digitimes, Apple will begin getting new chips in June 2022, maybe for the upcoming iPhone 15.

Other Companies Using This Foundry

Foundries like TSMC don’t design chips. They make chips based on designs created by other companies, such as Apple. TSMC founder Morris Chang recently stated that the United States has the best chip engineers globally. Qualcomm, Intel, Nvidia, and AMD are just a few of the well-known IT companies that use TSMC.

