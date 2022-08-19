TSMC to start 3nm chip production for M2 Pro for iPhone 15

According to a report published this week, TSMC will begin producing 3nm chip for Apple by the end of 2022. According to a separate report from the publication, TSMC will begin mass production of 3nm chips in September.

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pros may include new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets manufactured by TSMC using its latest 3nm manufacturing process. According to the report, Apple will begin using 3nm wafers in the second half of 2022, most likely for its M2 Pro chipsets. Future 3nm-based releases could include the iPhone-specific A17 chipset, as well as a future third-generation M series.

Apple’s A17 Bionic chip for next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as the M3 chip for future MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models, will be produced using TSMC’s 3nm process. Transitioning from TSMC’s 5nm process to Apple’s 3nm process would result in faster performance and improved power efficiency for future Macs and iPhones, potentially contributing to longer battery life. The only current Macs that do not use Apple silicon chips are the high-end Mac mini and the Mac Pro tower.

TCT also provides some context for Intel competition:

Although Intel intends to compete in the foundry market, after its own processor adopts the chip design of small chips (chiplet), the built-in graphics chip or computing chip will be mass-produced using TSMC’s 3nm process in the second half of next year, and Intel’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Programmable Logic Gate Array (FPGA), etc. will also use TSMC’s 3nm chips in the next year and the year after.