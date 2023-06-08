TTP Member Arrested For Fundraising Via Social Media In Karachi
According to the latest reports, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has recently apprehended TTP Member Ghulam Nabi. If you don’t know, let me tell you that Ghulam Nabi is one of the notorious members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who has been involved in fundraising through social media platforms. During the CTD operation, he has been arrested in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.
Ghulam Nabi- TTP Member Arrested!!
Rafaqat Ali, the in-charge of CTD stated that the Ghulam Nabi had been actively involved in appealing for funds through various social media platforms. He further told that the accused had collected significant amounts of money from unsuspecting individuals. It means that he has been accumulating money through social media platforms for a long time. That’s why CTD executed this operation of arresting him.
