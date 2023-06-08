TTP Member Arrested For Fundraising Via Social Media In Karachi

According to the latest reports, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has recently apprehended TTP Member Ghulam Nabi. If you don’t know, let me tell you that Ghulam Nabi is one of the notorious members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who has been involved in fundraising through social media platforms. During the CTD operation, he has been arrested in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.

Ghulam Nabi- TTP Member Arrested!!

Rafaqat Ali, the in-charge of CTD stated that the Ghulam Nabi had been actively involved in appealing for funds through various social media platforms. He further told that the accused had collected significant amounts of money from unsuspecting individuals. It means that he has been accumulating money through social media platforms for a long time. That’s why CTD executed this operation of arresting him.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized multiple donation receipts and the cash that the accused had collected. After the arrest, a case has also been registered against him. The reason behind this case is to ensure that legal action will be taken in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations. There had been no further words regarding this case. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates. Back in May, an alleged facilitator of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) named Saadullah Khan with a Rs 2 million head bounty was also arrested by police in Hangu. He was arrested at a check post established at Naryab-Zargari Road.

