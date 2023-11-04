Turkey Launches e-Visa Service For Pakistani Tourists: Here’s How To Apply?

Turkey is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the whole world. It is the center of attraction for millions of people welcoming around 50 million tourists per year. Recently, Turkey launched a hassle-free e-visa service. It will allow tourists and business travelers to acquire their visas without visiting Turkish missions. It is no doubt a good piece of information for all Pakistani tourists as well. If you want to visit Turkey and witness its iconic mosques, bustling bazaars & surreal rock formations then now the process to get Turkey Visa will be quite convenient. Let’s dig into the details about how to apply for it & what are the requirements. It is pertinent to mention here that this service is available for only ordinary passport holders with valid Schengen, USA, UK, and Ireland visas, or residence permits.

Documents Required

Together with the Visa fee, a minimum bank statement is also required. Applicants should meet specific financial requirements. For instance, proof of a return ticket and hotel reservation. According to the Official guidelines, a tourist must have a minimum of $50 for each day of their stay in Turkey. If you are a Pakistani tourist planning to spend 30 days in Turkey, you must show a bank statement with a balance of at least $1,500 to fulfill this requirement.

How To Apply For Turkish Visa Through Online Service

Pakistani applicants can get a Turkish Visa Online very easily. It is quite a straightforward three-step process. The steps to get your hands on a Turkish Visa through the newly introduced e-Visa service has been mentioned below:

Apply

Pay fee

DownloadThe applicant will receive a link to download their e-Visa after the successful completion of the application. Moreover, the link will also be shared via e-mail for convenience. You should always keep a copy of the e-visa, either in electronic format or a hard copy to avoid any system issues at the entry points.

Turkey Visit Visa Fee

The Turkish visit visa fee for Pakistani nationals is $60. It is quite an affordable fee structure that will open the doors for many tourists who want to explore the unique beauty and culture of Turkey.

