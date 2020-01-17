Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia after almost 3 years

Everyone will agree to me that Wikipedia is the IT air that we breathe daily. Thanks to the ongoing advancements, we are so much used to it and cannot think of getting authentic information from any other platform. However, to my surprise, there are some countries who out looked at its importance and banned it. Previously I thought China is the only country which has blocked people from using Wikipedia; however, to my surprise, Turkey had also banned Wikipedia from the last three years. Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia.

Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia

After the constitution rules that banning Wikipedia is the violation when it comes to freedom of expression. Many officials argue that the ban in 2017 was right at that time as Wikipedia had ignored the turkeys demand of removing content that was accusing the government of assisting terrorist groups.

Finally, after three years, the government has lifted up the ban imposed on Wikipedia. The human rights groups have criticised the government for the ablation of free od speech in the country.

A comprehensive analysis of the court’s ruling was issued in the Official Gazette, urging regulators to restore access to the website.

“As the access to Wikipedia is still actively being restored across Turkey, some users in Turkey may experience restored access sooner or later than others,’’

The Turkish government had also blocked access to other social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook with the same reason of supporting terrorist propaganda and at the same time insulting Turkish political figures.

Also Read: Wikipedia Adds Page Previews- An Easier Way to Explore Internet