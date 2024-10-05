Turn Rs 10,000 into Rs 50,000: JazzCash Super Sunday Offers Exciting Rewards

If you are looking for a way to make your Sunday more rewarding, Jazz has got you covered. JazzCash brings exciting Super Sunday offers to make your weekends even more interesting. With JazzCash Super Sunday, you can turn Rs 10,000 into Rs 50,000 with just a simple step. All you have to do is maintain a balance of Rs 10,000 in your JazzCash account on Sunday, and you’ll automatically enter a lucky draw for a chance to win Rs 50,000! Imagine a few taps on your phone leading to such a huge windfall! Isn’t it amazing?

The excitement doesn’t stop here. Wait, What? Yes, you heard right. You can also enjoy 20% cashback on QR payments every Sunday. Whether you’re out shopping or dining at your favorite restaurant, paying via the JazzCash QR code can help you save more while enjoying your weekend. And that’s not all. JazzCash has yet another amazing offer to make your Sunday even more special. Pay any two utility bills through JazzCash, and automatically enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy A31! You can get your hands on this amazing smartphone by just paying your bills.

JazzCash Super Sunday is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss. You can win big and get cashback with the convenience of handling all your payments in one place. So what are you waiting for? Download JazzCash now, and turn your ordinary Sunday into something extraordinary! Happy Sunday!

For further queries, call the JazzCash Helpline on 4444 from your Jazz number or 021-111-124-444 from any other number.

