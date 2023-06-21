TurnKey Internet Introduces Latest Server Models to Europe

TurnKey Internet, a full-service IT Hosting Solutions provider, has been in operation since 1999. The company specializes in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and serves clients in over 150 countries. A variety of services are available to customers, including Cloud Hosting, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, and Hybrid Solutions. TurnKey Internet, based in New York’s Tech Valley Region, is known for its exceptional customer service that provides a 5-star experience. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and valuable services that exceed customer expectations. TurnKey Internet prioritizes the customer experience above all else.

Colohouse, a technology solutions provider, has announced that it offers a digital foundation that connects its customers with impactful technology solutions and services. A leading provider of cloud infrastructure and managed data center services has announced that its customers can now scale their applications and data with confidence, thanks to its reliable connectivity and key edge locations. The company’s infrastructure is designed to optimize cost, performance, and security, ensuring that customers can focus on their core business without worrying about IT infrastructure.

TurnKey Internet, a prominent provider of colocation, cloud, bare metal, and managed services, has announced the launch of its first European location. The move is aimed at enhancing customer service and meeting the growing demand for its services in the region. TurnKey Internet is a subsidiary of Colohouse Company, a well-known player in the industry. The company’s expansion into Europe is expected to bolster its global reach and provide customers with more options to choose from. The Amsterdam-based company boasts a carrier-neutral location that provides connectivity to more than 115 networks and peering exchanges, including the renowned AMS-IX.

TurnKey Internet has recently announced the launch of its latest enterprise servers, which are equipped with the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The new servers come with cloud VPS, providing users with an enhanced experience. In response to the increasing demands of its fast-paced customer base, the company has announced the launch of a new dedicated server product line. This product line has been designed to fulfill both the present and future needs of the company’s applications, allowing for an expanded workload.

European-based customers are reportedly establishing agile and mission-critical environments that demand round-the-clock multi-cloud and multi-geolocation capabilities. TurnKey Internet, a Colohouse Company, has successfully launched its new anchor site in the Netherlands, thanks to the combined resources of the two companies. Kyle Verzello, the Chief Operating Officer at TurnKey Internet, made the announcement, expressing his satisfaction with the achievement. Location is a crucial factor when it comes to customer servers and data, according to experts. A new enterprise series of servers have been launched, boasting a solid bare metal foundation and top-of-the-line features. These servers are now available in multiple state-of-the-art data centers across the United States and have recently expanded to Europe.

In a move aimed at enhancing its services, a tech company has announced the deployment of its cloud and bare metal server line of products in Amsterdam. The move is expected to provide customers in the EU with lower latency connectivity while also offering multi-continent redundant service and disaster recovery services to the company’s existing customers in the US. According to Joe Schoonbeck, the VP of Hosting at Colohouse, the company’s growth, and expansion have taken a significant leap forward. This development is being hailed as a major milestone for the company.

TurnKey Internet prioritizes its customers and has extended its services to Amsterdam, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction. Customers hosted in Amsterdam can now enjoy the same kind of industry-leading service, automation, and uptime as their US-based counterparts. This development ensures that all customers, regardless of location, can expect and experience the same high-quality service. The latest R650xs boasts exceptional performance and efficiency, which is now available at a new location. This development has resulted in a comprehensive TurnKey platform that offers all-in-one solutions.

TurnKey Internet has announced its plans to expand its operations in Europe and Asia in the coming years, with a focus on introducing new products to the market. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory beyond 2023, as it seeks to establish a stronger presence in these regions. TurnKey Internet offers a range of services to its customers. Those who are interested in learning more about the company’s offerings or configuring servers in Amsterdam can do so easily.

