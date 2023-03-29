Advertisement

Twitter’s latest change is making replies a lot more difficult to filter. Now, when you’re looking at tweet replies, they don’t show who the users are replying to, making them look like confusing strings.

The change makes the ever-worsening Twitter experience in a bunch of small ways. If you click on a tweet with replies, you’ll see those listed under the tweet as you used to, but they don’t have as obvious of a connection to the parent tweet. Replies to your tweets will still show up in your Notifications tab, but they just look like random tweets that might not be there intentionally.

Tweet Replies Don’t Show Who Users are Replying to

According to Verge, the changes are not subtle. some tweet replies are showing reply information on TweetDeck. However, on Twitter.com, there is a grey line connected to replies on some of the tweets. It seems like Twitter is testing someone and changes are not confirmed yet.

However, that also means this change is just a bug. Twitter has also not revealed any information regarding this yet. Also, not many users have noticed this change. But we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it.

On the other hand, Twitter is working desperately on its blue check subscription service. The company has announced to start removing the legacy blue checkmarks from April 1. Now, users have to pay a subscription fee to get blue checkmarks. Also, the company announced that it will show the verified accounts in your recommendation timeline.

