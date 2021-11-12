Twitch is now available on Nintendo Switch

Twitch is now accessible for Nintendo’s hybrid console, the Switch. The Amazon-owned company has developed a Twitch app for the Switch that allows users to watch the livestreaming service.

Twitch is a live streaming platform where millions of people come together every day to chat, participate, and create their own entertainment.

Because Twitch is best known for gaming livestreams, it’s only natural that many Nintendo Switch owners are also Twitch viewers. The Twitch app does not allow you to stream your games, but it is simple to browse and search for streams.

To say the least, Nintendo’s priorities when it comes to streaming apps have been odd! Users can access a few streaming apps, including Hulu, Funimation, and Pokemon TV, but there are a lot of other services that aren’t available. It’s difficult to determine what the hold-up is with Netflix; after all, the streaming platform was available on both the Wii U and the 3DS last generation.

You won’t have to struggle with typing your password in using the Switch’s buttons or touchscreen if you want to sign in to your account. You can either scan a QR code or type an eight-digit code into your phone.

The streaming platform has had a huge impact on the gaming business, sparking interest in games like Among Us that had previously struggled to find an audience. It’s difficult to predict what the platform’s future holds; after all, YouTube has recently taken a lot of substantial attempts to compete with the app.