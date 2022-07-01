Twitch Is Testing New Safety Tools To Share Banlists

Twitch is an Amazon-owned streaming service introduced in June 2011. This service focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions. Moreover, it also offers music broadcasts, creative content, and “in real life” streams. Just like youtube, Twitch also keeps on adding new features to engage its users. Recently, we have come to know that Twitch is testing some new safety tools to share ban lists with the other channels.

New Safety tools will Allow users To Share Ban lists with Other Channels

This all-new feature is under testing right now. It will warn streamers and mods when a user is banned in other channels. In addition to that, we also caught a glimpse of the new vetting tool during a demo presentation of Guest Star. In order to keep its users intact, Twitch is building out its wildly popular “Just Chatting” category with the addition of a feature tailor-made for such streamers. It is dubbed as “Guest Star.” The new feature lets users appear on streams as video guests with the approval of the streamer. The new feature will enable the streamers to pull guests from their live-viewing audience and give them a full voice and video appearances on their broadcast. While doing this, the screen will split into halves or quarters depending on the number of newly introduced participants in the Livestream.

The mods can see if the users have been flagged by Twitch as a “suspicious user” or “serial harasser” before being approved to be a guest star. This feature apparently shows information already surfaced by Twitch. However, the “shared ban” tag appears to be new. There had been no further words regarding these new features by the company yet. The tag only suggests that soon users will be able to share a list of your channel’s user bans with other streamers.

The features are still in their early testing phases. According to sources, they will be compatible with popular streaming programs such as OBS or OBS Streamlabs. Moreover, the creators will be able to add custom-branded overlays and graphics to the multi-camera setup once it is fully released.

