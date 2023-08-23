Twitch Is Testing TikTok Style Feed

It would not be wrong to say that many social media platforms try to adopt TikTok features to engage users. Twitch is the latest tech company to work on a TikTok-like way to browse content. The platform is testing a feature that shows clips in a new vertically-scrolling feed dubbed the “discovery feed”. In addition, the feed is rolling out to “select users” right now.

Twitch To Show You Clips From Creators In A Vertical Feed

Reports claim that the all-new vertical feed will show you clips from Twitch creators. Before this feature, the clips were in the form of horizontal patterns. However, now users will see vertical clips as the feed evolves. The point notable here is that the discovery feed presently includes “featured” clips together with the popular ones. Moreover, creators can mark the clips they want to be added to the “featured” pool.

Our first Discovery Feed experiment starts rolling out to select users today This limited experience will help us train our algorithm & get your feedback Feature Clips after every stream to get discovered in the Feed, even if you're not in the experiment See 🧵 for details 👇 https://t.co/MULzug74g0 pic.twitter.com/s0UEhMOD6Y — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 22, 2023

As I have mentioned above, Twitch is not the first one to introduce TikTok-like features or formats. Spotify, Amazon, and Reddit have been already using a TikTok-like format. The streaming company disclosed the discovery feed back in July as one of a few upcoming new Twitch features. It involves clips together with the ability to directly export them to TikTok. A vertically-scrolling video feed isn’t the only feature from other social media platforms making their way to Twitch. The company is also planning to bring stories to the platform quite soon.

Check Out: Stolen iPhones From Pakistan Sold in Dubai: Police Reports – (phoneworld.com.pk)