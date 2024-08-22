Twitch Mobile Subscription Prices Set To Rise: Here’s Why?

According to the latest reports, Twitch is increasing Mobile subscription prices yet again. The cost of Tier 1 subscriptions and gift subscriptions on the Twitch mobile app will rise from $6 to $8 starting October 1, 2024. This highlights a significant change for mobile users, as the Amazon-owned streaming platform, seeks to adjust its pricing strategy to account for fees imposed by major tech companies for in-app purchases. It is pertinent to mention that Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscription prices will remain unchanged. Now, let’s dig into the major reason behind the rise in Twitch Mobile Subscription Prices.

Twitch Mobile Subscription Prices Increase Again!

According to the latest reports, the price hike on mobile subscriptions follows an earlier increase for desktop users in the US, where Tier 1 subscription costs increased from $5 to $6 in July 2024. The platform implemented similar adjustments in other regions, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Turkey. The latest move by Twitch is mainly due to the in-app purchase fees by Apple and Google, which have been a point of contention. It even led to antitrust lawsuits.

The increase in mobile subscription prices is a part of a broader trend among digital platforms revising their pricing in response to the commission structures of tech giants. Apple and Google have adjusted their fee structures in particular regions, especially Europe, due to regulatory pressures like the Digital Markets Act.

For streamers and viewers, the price hike will affect how they interact with the platform. Twitch has already started notifying users via email about this revised pricing. Moreover, the company addressed questions and concerns in a live session on August 21, 2024. As the October 1 deadline approaches, streamers and subscribers will have to determine how this price increase impacts their engagement with the platform. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

Check Out: Twitch will Redesign its Mobile App for the First Time Since 2019 – PhoneWorld