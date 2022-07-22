A new safety tool that Twitch is introducing will let streamers disclose details about the people they’ve banned from their chat. The new feature, called Shared Ban Info, would enable streamers to work together to protect their communities from bad actors.

The Shared Ban Info requires streamers to make a sharing request. Furthermore, you can request to share ban information with additional partners, affiliates, or mutual followers. A user’s messages will be detected when they attempt to speak in a channel that has a shared ban info link created after that request has been approved, allowing moderators or streamers to ban or simply keep an eye on that user.

Twitch Rolls Out a new Safety Tool ‘Shared Ban Info’

Users who are prohibited from conversing in one channel will automatically be barred from that channel as well. The user must modify their settings to be able to chat regularly, but they will always be flagged so that they can be watched as necessary. Additionally, Shared Ban Info partnerships can be terminated at any time by streamers.

This is only one of a number of new techniques Twitch has deployed for its users’ protection. The new feature is an expansion of the November-launched Ban Evasion Detection Tool, which employs machine learning to identify those who are evading prohibitions.

In a blog post regarding the new feature, Twitch said,

Nothing’s more important than the safety of streamers and their communities. Feeling comfortable expressing yourself is one of the things that makes Twitch, Twitch and that can only happen when people feel safe doing so.

