Twittеr automatic video captions feature is Live now

Since the CEO of Twitter has changed, we keep on getting news regarding the launch of new features. This time the company has come up with one of the most useful features, automatic captions for videos. For the last few days, the platform is working hard to provide people with features that will make their lives easier and this caption feature is the most useful of them all. Twittеr automatic video captions feature is one of the great features to understand things better.

The official launch of this feature was announced on Twitter. This support for automatic video captions is rolled out for both Android, iOS, and Twitter on the web.

Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today. Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device’s accessibility settings

Web: use the “CC” button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

It means that on both Android and iOS, captions will be automatically generated when the video is on mute. for the users using Twitter on the web, captions will be made available upon clicking the “CC” button in the video player. Captions can be turned off from the same button.

These automatic captions will be available in 30 languages including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and others. Right now there are no options to translate these languages but the company might launch it in the coming days.

Also, these captions will be available on the new uploads so it means they won’t be available on the previous videos.

Have you received this feature? If not, wait for another couple of days.

