To be in the race for the best social media platform, Twitter acquires Quill. This new acquisition will let Twitter DMs better compete with other messaging apps. Quill is a messaging app for collaboration and communication with teams. It focused on keeping messages organized and its notification system was designed to keep notifications to a minimum.

Twitter Acquires Quill, Expect Major Overhaul to Twitter DMs

With this news, we wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter began offering more robust messaging features. Currently, Twitter DM is simple and barebones compared to other messaging platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram. The move sets Twitter’s new direction with the shuffling around of executives after the recent departure of the company’s former CEO and Twitter’s intention to expand beyond a micro-blogging site.

See Also: Twitter to Let Users ‘Down Vote’ Replies Under Tweets

On the other hand, Quill also announced its shutting down.

We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal — to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone. Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You’ll be able to export your team message history until 1 pm PST, Saturday, December 11th 2021, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we’re issuing full refunds. We’d like to thank everybody who has used Quill — if you came on board during our beta, or if you just sent your first message last week. We can’t wait to show you what we’ll be working on next.

Check also: Twitter Shuts Down ‘Propaganda Accounts’ in Six Countries