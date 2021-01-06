The ‘Breaker’ is one of the most famous podcasting apps available for iOS and Android. The breaking news is that the social media giant Twitter has purchased the Breaker app. Before proceeding further, I would like to explain about Podcast for those who don’t know about it. We can simply define Podcast as an episodic series of spoken word digital audio files that anyone can download to a personal device for feasible listening.

Twitter Acquires Social Podcasting App ‘Breaker’

In a recent announcement, Twitter told that it had acquired Breaker to build the company’s new audio-based networking project, the ‘Twitter Spaces’. According to a source, as per the new acquisition deal, Breaker’s app will stop working on the 15th of January, 2021 and afterwards, its team will join Twitter.

The Breaker is a famous podcast app which was founded back in 2016 by CEO Erik Berlin. The ‘Breaker’ altered the perception of podcast apps by transforming it into a social space that provides its user with the opportunity to create communities and find new experiences.

Erik Berlin also told about the recent development on the companies blog, expressing that together they hope to establish ways for people to communicate in a better way and are looking forward to the future of audio. According to Erik Berlin,

Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world. We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating.

