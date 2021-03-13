Just recently, Twitter has announced it’s opening up its live audio chat rooms, known as Twitter Spaces, to users on Android. However now, Twitter is aiming to make its live audio feature, Space, available globally by April. In late February, Twitter was testing the feature with 1,000 users that began with women and people from marginalized groups.

Twitter Aims to Launch “Space” Globally By April

The company is also hopeful to add more functionality to the feature soon. However, it has not given any time frame right now. The company has been working quickly on Twitter Spaces in the months since its beta debut and has been fairly transparent about its roadmap.

On the other hand, Twitter is also working to make its platform more user-friendly. The company is now working on a “undo” feature to delete the tweets before publishing them on the walls. The feature would be in addition to the delete function but would prevent a tweet from appearing on a user’s timeline.

Twitter is quite hopeful in bringing the new features to its app by the end of this year. Twitter recently shared some plans which include a possible subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts. The social media platform is also working on a new Super Follows service.

