Twitter all set to Launch Emoji Reactions for Tweets

Twitter is launching new feature these days, while some are unique other are inspired from different social media platform. This time Twitter is working on adding emoji reactions to tweets- just like the feature that Facebook is already offering. According to reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, the emoji reaction that are planned will be Likes, Cheer, Hmm, Sad, and Haha.

This emoji reaction feature is a working process, but we have got some screenshots showing Cheer and Sad and Heart emoji. As revealed above this feature is not new as Facebook and LinkedIn have already made emoji reactions to posts available for users.

While telling about the new upcoming features, Twitter said:

“We’re always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter. We’ll keep you posted,”

This feature was expected to launch as Twitter had provided a preview of emoji reactions during a survey conducted in March 2021. No doubt with this feature, users will be able to express themselves in a better way than before. Moreover, you do not always want to write something to express yourself, so in that case, it is one of the best features and all the social media platforms must include it.

Twitter is also beta testing a new font family named Chirp. It was announced in January 2021 and now some web users have started receiving it. The new fonts are Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular – part of the Chirp family.

