Twitter Allow Users to “Change Who Can Reply” after Posting Tweet

Yesterday, the company has revealed that Twitter introduces a new feature that will enable users to change the setting as to who can reply to a tweet after posting tweet. Last year, a feature has widely introduced that you can set limit the number of people responding to your tweets but when you are posting the tweet.

Now with this new feature, user can edit the tweet after posting that who can reply to tweet, which may be helpful as a means of reducing harassment, abuse, or unethical response. The feature is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

Twitter Allow Users to Select Who Can Reply To a Tweet after Posting Tweet

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

You can change the settings by clicking or tapping on the 3-dot menu on a tweet to edit who can reply and check for the option that will show in the menu. You can set as anyone can respond, just people you follow can reply, or only mentioned persons in your tweet can reply to your tweet.

Twitter is currently working on giving users more control over their accounts as to how users can limit and select who can respond to what they share. Twitter revealed on July 1st, several ideas that it considers as these options would give users more control such as the option to tweet to “trustworthy friends” and many more other ideas.

