Twitter Android Users can pay money to drop the Spaces button

Twitter has been one of the most innovative messaging apps. It gives a great opportunity to its loyal customers to feel free to adjust the buttons according to their liking. The company has now allowed Twitter Android users to pay the money to drop the Spaces button. This feature was previously available only on iOS and users that really liked that. Android users have now got the opportunity to get rid of the Spaces icon which lies in the middle of the navigation bar and distracting for a few users. Twitter now allows custom navigation and hence a few other tabs that can also be removed if disturbing for the users.

In the navigation bar, five icons appear by default. These are Home, Spaces, Explore, Notification and Messages. Twitter is allowing its blue users to reduce the number of displayed icons to a few. Though these icons in navigation are shortcuts and they facilitate the users to reach the destination quickly but many users get disturbed by a lot of icons.

Twitter tested the Spaces tab for Apple users last year and rolled out the tab on Android in May. The Spaces banner displays more information like the Topics. The company announced last week that it is going to start including more information in the banner which will show the active Spaces at the tip of the user’s timeline. The purpose of the Spaces tab was to facilitate the loyal users but it gave inconvenience by signing up for a $2.99/ month Blue subscription launched last year.

But with every new addition, the display clutters up the app. In this time of tight schedules and short time, users want to see a clean display that gives relief to the eyes and one can gather more information about the world happenings in less time. So the users want their messaging platform to be straight with less cluttering and easy reach to the place in the app. Even the Blue users are not safe from the strewing display.

