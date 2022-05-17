Twitter announces hiring freeze as two top executives leave

Twitter has lost two key executives in a big shakeup that comes as billionaire Elon Musk works to finalise a $44 billion deal to buy the firm.

Twitter’s consumer product and revenue leaders will depart the firm, according to chief executive Parag Agrawal, in an email to employees on Thursday. According to Agrawal, the company is temporarily halting hiring and will review all current job offers to see whether any “should be pulled back.”

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s general manager of consumer product, and Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue product lead, both announced their departure in a series of tweets. Beykpour, who learned of the news while on paternity leave, has stated that he did not want to leave.

When Agrawal took over as CEO in December, after founder Jack Dorsey stepped down, he appointed both executives in those positions as part of a reorganization of the company.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter has prompted fears among investors and employees about the company’s future. On Thursday, Twitter shares slid to $46, significantly below Musk’s agreed-upon purchase price of $54.20.

He has been the head of consumer product at Twitter since July 2018, and the general manager of consumer since December 2021. He was in charge of product, engineering, design, research, customer support, and operations teams in that role.