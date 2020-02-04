Finally, Twitter has started the operation of shutting down a large network of fake accounts and many others “located in a wide range of countries. These type of accounts generally carry the abusing feature that allows them to match phone numbers to user accounts.

Previously, on December 24, 2019 said that it became aware that the abuse was taking place after the report of TechCrunch.

Twitter Blocks ‘Large Network’ of Fake Accounts

Security researcher Ibrahim Balic also highlighted that a bug in Twitter’s Android app allows him to submit millions of phone numbers via an official API.

We recently discovered an issue that allowed bad actors to match a specific phone number with the corresponding accounts on Twitter. We quickly corrected this issue and are sorry this happened. You can learn more about our investigation here: https://t.co/Z6Q4geQ8jo — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 3, 2020

If you enable the feature, it is letting your friends who have your number look up your Twitter account. However, submitting millions of numbers cross the intended use case limit. In case, you didn’t turn on the feature then you wouldn’t be affected by this bug. You may not be affected if you didn’t associate your phone number with your account..

Back in December, Twitter suspended thousands of accounts linked to a manipulation effort stemming from Saudi Arabia.

Other that that, Twitter is also allowing the users to experience the new emoji reactions in Twitter’s DM. To use these emoji’s users have to click on the small “heart and plus icon” that is available to the right of each message received, or they can also double tap a message on mobile to open the menu of emoji reactions.

