The social media platform Twitter has a stringent policy about the spread of fake news or information. Its laws bound any individual from tweeting who is involved in the propagation of fake information. As recently the platform said it would block President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting till it removed a tweet that infringes Twitter’s rules on COVID-19 misinformation. the company confirmed in a statement.

Twitter Blocks Trump’s Campaign Account Over Fake information Related to COVID-19

However, it seems that @TeamTrump has removed the tweet in violation of the laws, as the tweet was retweeted several times yesterday. According to the Washington Post, the tweet in controversy was a short clip of an interview President Trump gave to Fox News where he wrongly claimed that children are “almost immune” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, now you can’t find or navigate the tweet directly from the social media platform. If you try to look for it, you’ll see a notice stating that the tweet “is no longer available” because it violated Twitter’s rules.

Apart from it, President Trump had also linked to the tweet from his personal account, but following that link now brings up an error message saying that “something went wrong.”

Another social media platform Facebook also removed a post from Trump’s Facebook page with a clip of him making the false claim, also for infringing its misinformation policy.

Nevertheless, the most vital aspect of these platforms is the transparency they have shown. They made sure that the rules must be equal for every individual either he is a president or a mediocre person.

Check out? Twitter will now block hateful content and violence