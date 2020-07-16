Twitter Blocks Tweets from Verified Users Amid Massive Hack

Yesterday, Twitter had to witness a massive hack on its platform and popular accounts including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others tweeted out a bitcoin scam. Following this massive hack, Twitter has disabled the ability of many accounts to send tweets.

Twitter Witnessed Massive Hack- Fixed Now

After some time the ban was lifted and the company announced now most of the users will be able to tweet again. The block on tweets appeared to only verified accounts. Unverified accounts were able to tweet normally.

We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

After some time, the company told me that it is working on fixing the situation so password resets and some other functionalities will not be available. Some of the users were automatically logged out of their accounts when Twitter started limiting tweets.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

It was one of the massive hack witnessed by nay social media giant and it shows how much we are unsafe on these platforms. But the swift action of the Twitter team is appraisable.

