Jawad Ahmad Last Updated: Jul 16, 2020
Twitter Blocks Tweets from Verified Users Amid Massive Hack

Yesterday, Twitter had to witness a massive hack on its platform and popular accounts including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others tweeted out a bitcoin scam. Following this massive hack, Twitter has disabled the ability of many accounts to send tweets.

Twitter Witnessed Massive Hack- Fixed Now

After some time the ban was lifted and the company announced now most of the users will be able to tweet again. The block on tweets appeared to only verified accounts. Unverified accounts were able to tweet normally.

After some time, the company told me that it is working on fixing the situation so password resets and some other functionalities will not be available. Some of the users were automatically logged out of their accounts when Twitter started limiting tweets.

It was one of the massive hack witnessed by nay social media giant and it shows how much we are unsafe on these platforms. But the swift action of the Twitter team is appraisable.

