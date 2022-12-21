Twitter Blue for Business identifies Brands & Their Staff

Advertisement

Just after the management of the company changed, Twitter is launching new features and subscriptions on and off. Last week, the company launched Blue for Business besides the relaunch of Twitter Blue. At that time, the company has given the gold checkmark to the businesses but now it is giving us some more details.

Along with the value for businesses, the social media company is providing us with additional badges that it calls checkmarks and badges, to help organizations identify the brands and people associated with them.

Initially, Twitter is launching a pilot program for blue for business, and for the selected businesses, who would be able to exercise this feature. Moreover, Twitter’s product manager Esther Crawford revealed that the company will expand this feature to more businesses in the future.

Businesses having a Blue For Business feature will also get a small badge next to their profile display name, to establish a bond with others who work for the same organization.

It will look like the square button just next to Crawford’s display name below:

We’re launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you’ll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We’ll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year! https://t.co/ytnMRO5rcE Advertisement — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) December 19, 2022

Currently, the company has shared only this information and is yet to share how much it will charge for this subscription and what other perks will it come along. This is a good feature since companies, media houses, sports teams, and others can use it to link the accounts of their employees, journalists, and players.

While telling about this feature in a blog post , Twitter wrote:

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players, or movie characters can all be affiliated,”

Twitter has become a rollercoaster in the last few months, With new features and subscriptions launching, and the terrible policy banning links, the fate of the company is still unknown. Only time will tell how people will get themselves adjusted to its New Twitter.

