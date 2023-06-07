Twitter Blue Subscribers Have 1 Hour To Edit Their Tweets Now

Twitter added its long-awaited edit button last year. However, it limited the feature to Twitter Blue subscribers and only allowed changes on original tweets not even on replies within 30 minutes of the post. The good part of the news is that now it seems changing. Recently, the official Twitter Blue account revealed that the tweet editing limit has been doubled to one hour. Moreover, the Twitter post announcing the feature was also edited moments after it went live to highlight the change. The company didn’t add any other edits past the thirty-minute mark to illustrate.

Time Window To Edit Tweets Increased for Twitter Blue Subscribers

The point notable here is that Twitter’s Blue support page was updated right after the post went up to show the new one-hour time limit. The fact is that the availability of editing hasn’t been an origin for major issues so far. Direct access to the history of edited tweets usually makes changes easy to spot.

Twitter still needs to work on Blue signups as they have been quite slow. Many blue-checked tweeters complain on a regular basis that different parts of the package aren’t working for them. On the other hand, reduced ads is a feature advertised for Twitter Blue since its November relaunch and still hasn’t rolled out. According to the support page:

“we are working on a feature that will reduce the number of ads you see.”

In the same way, some people are still waiting for the ad revenue split. Let me tell you that Elon Musk promised this feature back in February. However, it never seemed to arrive. So, the platform needs to work very hard in order to improve users’ experience. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

