Twitter Blue to Allow Android Users to Customize App’s Navigation bar

After a recent update, android users will now be able to customize the app’s navigation bar on Twitter Blue (a subscription service from the microblogging website). The functionality which was previously exclusive to Apple devices, allows users to delete the tabs and select alternative tabs as desired.

In an official statement, Twitter said,

Android, this one is for you, Custom Navigation is now available.

How to customize Twitter navigation bar on Android?

The bottom-of-the-screen navigation bar provides quick access to the sections for Home, Messages, Search, Spaces, and Notifications. However, you can now simplify this layout to only include two icons, which is excellent for those who don’t utilise notifications or spaces.

First, you must visit the app settings in order to change the navigation bar. Afterward, you would have to choose the custom navigation option to add or delete navigation icons. For those who dislike having a lot of extraneous content on their screen, this update will undoubtedly make navigating Twitter easier.

The feature is exclusively available to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to the official Tweet. It implies that in order to use many of these services, you will have to pay $2.99 for a Twitter Blue subscription.

However, only a few nations around the globe have the option to customise the navigation bar. Therefore, you can only use the feature on Android if you reside in the US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. NFT PFPs are also being rolled out in Twitter Blue Labs, and you might get that feature soon. However, to do that, you must be a Twitter Blue subscriber.

