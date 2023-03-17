Advertisement

Twitter starts showing the bookmark counts on tweet. This is another public metric to measure posts by. The counter now shows the number of bookmarks a tweet has gotten that lives beside the retweet, quote retweet, and like numbers. The counter is currently only showing up for iOS users who visit the tweet details page, but a help document says there are “plans to expand.”

Twitter Starts Showing Bookmark Counts on Tweet

However, users can not tap the bookmarks counter to see who’s added it to their list. According to the Twitter Support account, “bookmarks are still private” and the company will “never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks.”

You can also sue bookmarks in Twitter Spaces. If you are hosting or speaking in a space you can use Bookmarks as a way to organize and queue up the Tweets you want to share.

On the other hand, Twitter users are highly criticizing the bookmark counts. Tweets already displayed how many times it was retweeted, quoted, and liked. In December, shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company, Twitter rolled out view counts for tweets as well. With the addition of bookmark counts, there are now five different metrics displayed on each and every tweet. Now adding a new count is pointless.

