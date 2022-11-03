Twitter Cancelled Chirp Developer Conference – What Are The Reasons? Chirp Was All Set To Be The First Developer Conference by Twitter After 2015

The internal turmoil at Twitter has resulted in the cancellation of the Chirp developer conference, which was to take place on November 16th. A brief note informing developers and other guests was sent out by the corporation, but no explanation was given.

“The team at Twitter is hard at work right now to make Twitter better for everyone – including developers. While we are heads down working on some exciting things for you, we’ve decided to cancel our #Chirp Developer Conference”, a message says

A Twitter representative would not elaborate on the decision to cancel. It has just been two weeks since media outlets were sent invitations to Chirp “Chirp is the first time we will bring our developer community from around the globe together in person to preview some new tools, discuss feedback, and celebrate the developers that are making it easier for people on Twitter to discover content, have safer conversations, and impact the greater good”, Twitter representative said.

We’re currently hard at work to make Twitter better for everyone, including developers! We’ve decided to cancel the #Chirp developer conference while we build some things that we’re excited to share with you soon. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) November 2, 2022

Despite its abruptness, the cancellation isn’t all that surprising considering Musk’s recent acquisition of the company. He has promised to make major changes to the company’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, as well as to content moderation and other regulations. He has also reshuffled the company’s executive team. It’s possible that he also has a unique plan for expanding Twitter’s developer base.

Twitter’s developers, though, will undoubtedly be disappointed by the decision to cancel. Over the years, the corporation’s connection with developers has deteriorated. Recently, the company has attempted to modernize its developer platform by adding new APIs for researchers and third-party apps. The last Twitter developer conference to take place in person was in 2015, therefore Chirp was expected to fill that void. The future of Twitter’s developer program is once again up in the air. As is the case with many other facets of the service under Musk’s leadership.