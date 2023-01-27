Advertisement

Yes, Twitter has changed its font once again. The changes are subtle. You can see the difference in the curve at the base of the lowercase L’s, the serifs on the uppercase I’s, and the slash through the zeros. Twitter has made some alterations to users’ handles. The change was first reported on by Verge.

Advertisement

Twitter Changed its Font Again

It’s unclear why Twitter changed the font, and the company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. Surprisingly, the company hasn’t posted anything on @TwitterSupport, where it’s shared a lot of recent product updates.

see also: Twitterrific and other Clients Start Removing Their Apps After Twitter Blocked Them

Advertisement

However, many Twitter users have reported the change. Molly White, the author of Web3 is Going Just Great, noticed that zeroes have a slash through them. It is also easier to tell the difference between an uppercase letter i and a lowercase letter L, meaning that it might now be harder for bad actors to look legit using those tricks.

looks like twitter is making some attempts to cut down on impersonation accounts by using a new font for twitter handles. note the slashed 0 and the tail on the l. pic.twitter.com/NZRQxjS3XJ — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) January 26, 2023 Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that only the web and mobile web have noticed the changes. The iOS app is not seeing the changes yet. But hopefully, it will roll out to all other platforms as well.

Let’s wait and see what Elon Musk has to say about these changes. Till then, do tell us in the comment section below, what you think about these changes.

Advertisement

You May Also Like: Elon Musk says Twitter will Launch Pricier Blue Tier Free of Ads