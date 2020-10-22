



Twitter, online news and social networking site where people communicate in short messages and find out exciting people and companies has quickly changed its retweet system. Many users have reported it and are not happy about this new change. This new change has encouraged the users to mention tweets and add their own words on the top rather than enhance someone else’s message.

Related to this new quote, tweet system artists say that it takes away attention and consideration from their profiles, making it harder for other people to discover them on Twitter. Someone else gets the credit for their efforts.

An artist, journalist, and indie game developer RadiantG told the reporters, “When you’re quote tweeting an artist, it’s almost like saying ‘I feel like what I have to say about this piece is more important than the actual piece,”

Twitter points out that the change in the tweeting system is transitory and will stay till the end of the Election week. The efforts made by Twitter are just because to promote more kind concern of tweets and hold back the spread of false news and information regarding Elections.

Twitter Changes its Retweet System

Many artists said that Twitter had made unpleasant decisions to support quote tweets over regular retweets. This change will affect the income of the people and not is beneficial for our community.

Twitter is not presenting the option for the users to retweet someone else’s post.

Rosa, an online game idea worker, graphic designer, and an online game idea art worker, mentioned that the majority of her consists of people who discover her and her work on Twitter.

“Particularly this yr,” Rosa mentioned, “lots of distant work is definitely as a result of Twitter.”

In response to Twitter’s change in the system, artists have retweet each other’s messages concerning the new system.

