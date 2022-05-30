Earlier this month, Twitter started testing an Instagram’s Close Friends like feature, Twitter Circle. Now, the feature is rolling out to more users. The new feature allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter.

Twitter Circle is Now Rolling Out to More Users

A Twitter spokesperson said that it’s still in testing. “We are still currently testing Twitter Circle with a group of people across iOS, Android and Web globally. The feature has not rolled out widely to everyone yet as we continue to gather feedback.”

See Also: Twitter Pays $150 Million Fine For Breaching Users’ Personal Data

To get this feature, you need to update your Twitter app. When you start composing a tweet, you’ll see a dropdown menu at the top that reads Everyone. From here, you can choose Twitter Circle to limit your tweet to a selected audience. You can also edit to add or remove people from your Circle. If you did not get this feature yet, don’t worry you will get it in the near future.

Additionally, you can add up to 150 users to your Circle, whether they follow you or not. Users in your Circle will see a note appended to Circle-only tweets (and vice versa). Overall, this is a good feature as it gives you more privacy. However, it only privatizes certain tweets instead of limiting access to your entire profile.

It is worth mentioning here that the people in your circle won’t be able to retweet anything you post to it. However, they can take screenshots and download your tweets.

Check Also: Pakistanis Flood Twitter with Memes and Jokes After Highest-ever Hike in Fuel Prices