Twitter Confesses it Verified Multiple Fake Accounts Mistakenly

In a latest announcement, Twitter confessed that it had verified numerous fake accounts by mistake. Now according to a report by Daily Dot, the company has stated that it has permanently suspended a “small number” of fake accounts it verified just weeks subsequent to re-launching its public verification program.

This huge blunder came under observation after data scientist Conspirador Norteño found six verified accounts which had been made recently on June 16th. None of the accounts had posted a single tweet in about one month, and a couple of them used what seem to be stock photographs for profile pictures.

In a statement, Twitter told Daily Dot,

We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts. We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy.

The malfunction indicates that Twitter’s verification process is facing issues thus placing the platform’s coveted blue badge on fake accounts. Recently, Twitter relaunched public verification applications with a new set of eligibility criteria on the basis of the idea that an account should be “authentic, notable, and active” to be worthy of verification. However, it’s funny that the accounts identified were none of these.

As Norteño explained in a Twitter thread as you can see in the image, the six accounts had 976 suspicious followers in common and all of them were created between June 19th and June 20th. Furthermore, a majority of these accounts were using AI-generated profile pictures. In total, Norteño says they were part of a whole series comprising of at least 1212 accounts.

