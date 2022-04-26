Twitter Creators to Get Paid in Cryptocurrency- Here is How

Twitter Creators will not get payments in cryptocurrency. Twitter is partnering with Stripe, an online payment processing service, to test a way for creators to receive payments in cryptocurrency. Initially, only those groups of creators will get this who have monetization features enabled. They can receive a USD Coin (USDC), a “stablecoin” cryptocurrency connected to the US dollar.

Twitter Creators will Now Receive Payments in Cryptocurrency- Here is How

First, it will be available for users in the US. But Stripe plans to rollout crypto payouts in more than 120 countries this year. These payouts will work over the Polygon network that has low fees, high speed, and an Ethereum integration. It also has broad wallet compatibility with MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and more. After earning funds, creators can choose if they want to store their money in Polygon or exchange it for another currency.

Twitter is where people go to have conversations about what’s happening. We’re focused on helping creators who drive those conversations earn money and connect with their audiences in new ways. We’re excited to begin offering crypto payouts to creators via Stripe so they have more choice in how they get paid. Esther Crawford, Product Lead for Creators, Twitter

After the introduction of the Creator Dashboard, Twitter now has a centralized place for monetization. This partnership with Stripe promises a paycheck to creators. This is also a fact that there aren’t many ways to make cash on Twitter. However, the company is making its platform more convenient by introducing many demanding features.

Let’s see when this feature will be available for other users in the other market. Stay tuned for more updates.

