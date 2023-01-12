Twitter Defaults to Algorithmic ‘For You’ Feed on iOS

Advertisement

For the last few months, Twitter has remained in limelight for not very good reasons. Elon Musk acquired twitter some months back, ever since it has to face alot of criticism due to some changes to the app. Everyday we learn about the new development in the app out of which most are disliked by users where just a few are welcomed. The one that really upset users were the complicated method of getting badges and checkmarks since not only the transparency was compromised, but the company wanted to earn money through this. Other than this many other features also came in and out but now another one has made people think of leaving the app. In the latest move, Twitter will default to an Algorithmic ‘For You’ Feed.

We are not going to make Elon musk responsible for it since twitter also tried to bring algorithmic feed in March 2022 but after it received alot of criticism, it had to revert its decision.

In the recent introduction of algorithmic feed, one can switch between seeing default home view and the latest tweets by using the star icon placed at the top right corner of the home screen. While it might take some time to reach their, but whenever you will open the app again, it will remember your choice even when you reopen it.

The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

With this new advancement, whenever a user will open the app, he will be welcomed by two tabs at the top. One would be named ‘For You’ and other ‘Following’. Twitter will default ‘For You’ tab that will show feed in the sequence the algorithm has chosen. However, one would be able to choose the simple reverse chronological order by choosing ‘following tab’.

This new tabbed interface has gone live for iOS users and some of the users have even started seeing it however the company has not announced when it will roll out same functionality for Android users.

