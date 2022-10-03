Twitter DMs on Android app to get a Makeover

Twitter for Android users has remained the same over the years. While the social media company has many subscribers, but the same interface for years was quite dull and finally the company has realized it too. After the internal evaluation done by the team on OS, Twitter realized that there is a dire need for a makeover of Twitter DMs on its Android App. With the new changes, users would be able to reach DMs with a more visually appealing interface.

Twitter revealed that it wants to provide a more consistent and smooth experience to its users and this update will help the company with it.

The screenshot shared above shows that the message view on the app looks cleaner now with the addition of rounder speech bubbles and a text box at the bottom. The inbox is now less cluttered. The message request view also shows ‘X’ button for each request and has become now easier to be deleted.

This is not the only improvement made to the app. The company has also reworked the back end rebuilt with proper architecture improving its responsiveness and its scrolling performance. Other than this, it has also redesigned the message composer and app’s tweet forwarding capabilities.

Twitter has always neglected Android but on the other hand, all these features were already made available for iOS and web for most of the year. The inclusion of new features and makeovers to the app will make it more attractive and will attract more users toward it.

Also Read: Twitter Sends First Edited Tweet for All to See